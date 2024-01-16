DSCC initiates separate collection, disposal system

To ensure better waste management in the capital, Dhaka South City Corporation has initiated a project to collect medical waste separately.

The decision came following the 13th board meeting of the city corporation in April 2022 as the authorities decided to bring medical waste collection, transportation, and removal services under a registration process.

Mentionable, healthcare or medical waste contains potentially harmful microorganisms that can infect hospital patients, health workers, and the general public. Thus, WHO recommends separate and isolated disposal of such waste.

In the first phase of the project, the areas under DSCC jurisdiction were divided into 10 zones, each of which will have a registered contractor.

The registered collectors will be responsible for collecting medical waste separately from hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres, and health care services. The collection will be properly processed and disposed of at the incineration plant at DSCC landfill in Matuail.

The process of collection has already begun in four zones, starting with zone-1, where two largest hospitals of the capital -- Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital are located.

Collection in zones 2, 4 and 5 began in October last year while the registration process for zone-3 is almost complete, according to DSCC sources.

The authorised workers separately collect medical waste from BSMMU regularly, said its director (hospital) Brig Gen Dr Md Rezaur Rahman.

Iftikher Ahmed Chowdhury, chief waste management officer of DSCC, said Dhaka is home to over a thousand medical institutions, including clinics and pathology labs, which generate a good amount of waste. But it should not be disposed of with household waste as it is harmful to the people and nature, he said.

"The response we got from the four operational zones is promising, and we are looking forward to starting the process in other zones by this year," he added.

Urban planner Prof Adil Mohammed Khan said, "The initiative is good, but if medical scraps keep being disposed of with domestic waste, the total move will fail."