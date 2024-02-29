DSCC to have 221 new school buildings

Says Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh yesterday said 221 new government primary school buildings will be constructed in DSCC areas within next few years.

He said this while addressing as chief guest a programme to lay foundation stone of a six-storey building at Dhanmondi-1 Government Primary School under a project titled "Setting up government primary school and infrastructure development along with beautification in Dhaka Metropolitan areas and at Purbachal".

"We will have smart schools, smart students and smart citizens. As per the chronology we are going to lay the foundation stones of four new buildings at four government primary schools in Kalabagan, Motijheel Dilkusha, Nabab Katra and Shyampur areas today," Taposh said.

"All primary schools in DSCC areas will get new buildings by the next two or three years. Construction of four or five-storey buildings for 221 schools will be done on priority basis," he said.

Secretary to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Farid Ahmed said they have taken initiative to beautify schools by incorporating all modern facilities.

"We have already laid the foundation stones at 30 schools in both Dhaka south and north areas. Our target is to complete construction works at 10 schools by June." he said.

Farid also said they have already appointed 37,574 assistant teachers and 10,000 more will be given appointment by next June.

"We hope we will be able to meet the SDG goal to maintain teacher- student ratio of 1:30 by 2024," he added.