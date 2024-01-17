DSCC to go tough on air polluters

Dhaka South City Corporation has decided to take stern action against air polluters.

The organisation has already issued an office order in this regard.

According to the signed official order by the Secretary of DSCC, it has been stated that personnel responsible for construction or maintenance activities within the jurisdiction of DSCC, including road excavation, various construction projects, and related development projects, will be individually held accountable for air pollution generated in water bodies.

This includes officials from responsible institutions, as outlined in the directive.

Meanwhile, Dhaka ranked second on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, with an AQI index of 184, yesterday morning.

Dhaka's air was classified as "unhealthy", according to AQI.

India's Delhi and Kolkata, along with Pakistan's Lahore occupied the first, third and fourth spots on the list, with AQI scores of 261, 179 and 171 respectively.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.