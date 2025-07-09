DSCC forms emergency response teams to tackle waterlogging

Amid continuous rainfall over the past few days, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has formed ward-based emergency response teams to tackle potential waterlogging under its jurisdiction.

The corporation has also activated a central control room, according to a DSCC press release issued today.

|According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, a low-pressure system over Gangetic West Bengal and its adjoining areas is causing cloudy skies and light to moderate rain in Dhaka and surrounding regions. Winds from the southeast or south are expected to blow at a speed of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour, accompanied by rain.

In the last 24 hours, Dhaka has recorded 45 millimetres of rainfall. Forecasts suggest this rain is likely to continue for several more days.

In the press release signed by DSCC's Public Relations Officer Md Rasel Rahman, it was stated that DSCC has taken the urgent measures to ease public suffering. Workers from the Waste Management Department are actively working in every ward to ensure that the drainage system remains unobstructed and water can recede quickly.

"In addition, special emergency response teams have been formed in each ward. These teams are prepared to respond swiftly to any waterlogging that may arise due to rainfall," the release added.

The statement further said, "Our teams are monitoring the situation in every ward. We urge citizens to report immediately if they notice any waterlogging or blocked drains in their area."

Seeking public cooperation, DSCC requested that residents contact the central control room immediately if waterlogging is witnessed in any part of the city. For this, the control room hotline 01709900888 has been made available and will remain open 24/7 to provide assistance.