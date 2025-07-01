DSCC, Forest Department sign MoU to enhance greenery in Dhaka

Dhaka South City Corporation and the Forest Department today signed a memorandum of understanding to boost afforestation and greening initiatives in DSCC areas.

The agreement was signed at Nagar Bhaban in the presence of DSCC Administrator Md Shahjahan Mia.

DSCC Secretary Muhammad Shafiqul Islam and Conservator of Forests (Dhaka Social Forest Circle) Hossain Muhammad Nisha signed the MoU from their respective side.

The five-year agreement aims to improve the overall environment in DSCC areas by reducing air, water, soil, and noise pollution, mitigating the impacts of climate change, and enhancing urban beauty through afforestation and greening programmes.

Under the agreement, the Forest Department will provide technical assistance and overall support for urban afforestation initiatives funded by DSCC in selected locations.

Besides, the Forest Department will develop and supply a manual for afforestation management and monitoring to DSCC.

The MoU also ensures community participation in the maintenance and protection of the plantations.

In the first phase of the initiative, grass and trees will be planted along six median strips covering approximately 16 kilometres, out of a total of 81.10 kilometres of 35 medians under DSCC jurisdiction.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, DSCC Administrator Shahjahan said, "In the 1917 master plan, Dhaka was envisioned as a city of gardens. But due to unplanned urbanisation, housing projects, and population pressure, greenery and water bodies have disappeared from Dhaka. If we do not take effective measures now, the city will become uninhabitable."

He said DSCC has already taken initiatives for planned afforestation and greening to save the capital.

In the upcoming fiscal year, DSCC has allocated Tk 50 lakh for tree plantation, he added.