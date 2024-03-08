DSCC fines Labaid, 3 establishments

A mobile court of Dhaka South City Corporation yesterday fined Labaid Hospital Tk 2 lakh for running an unapproved restaurant on the rooftop of its Green Road establishment in the capital.

Besides, three restaurants and establishments on the road -- Boushakhi Restaurant, Pizza Garage, and Babu Land -- were also fined Tk 1.70 lakh during the drive, led by DSCC executive magistrate Md Jahangir Alam.

This was the fourth consecutive day of the drive after a deadly fire at Green Cozy Cottage shopping mall on Bailey Road claimed 46 lives on February 29.

"The court found a rooftop restaurant cafeteria built on Labaid's 8th floor, violating approved design. We also found fault with the fire extinguishing system and leakage in one of the gas cylinders kept near staircase," said the magistrate.