Staff Correspondent
Fri Jul 5, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jul 5, 2024 12:30 AM

Aedes larvae

DSCC fines 9 establishments Tk 1.71 lakh

Dhaka South City Corporation yesterday fined owners of nine establishments Tk 1.71 lakh for finding Aedes mosquito larvae on their premises.

Seven mobile courts conducted the drives at Kamrangirchar, Panthapath, Narinda, Shawmibag, Kratia Road, Surulia, Demra, Ranimahal, Nandipara M Block, Banasree and Khilgaon.

DSCC mobile teams visited 458 houses and structures and found Aedes mosquito larvae at nine houses including a construction building.

Meanwhile, 32 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

The total number of dengue cases this year rose to 3,844 while the total number of deaths stood at 46 till yesterday.

