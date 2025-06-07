DSCC begins sacrificial waste removal

The Dhaka South City Corporation has launched its waste management operations for swift removal of sacrificial waste simultaneously across all 75 wards.

DSCC has deployed over 10,000 personnel, and 2,079 vehicles including 207 dump trucks, 44 compactors, 39 container carriers, and 16 pay-loaders, ensuring coverage across all 75 wards.

It has also set up a control room at its Emergency Operations Centre to monitor the process round-the-clock.

Local government adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan visited the Secondary Transfer Station (STS) adjacent to Kalabagan Shishu Park to inspect the waste disposal efforts.

He noted that cleaning up sacrificial waste in a city like Dhaka poses significant challenges.

"If not removed in time, the waste can cause foul odours and may even lead to the spread of diseases," he warned.

Expressing confidence in the DSCC's readiness, he said all waste is expected to be removed within 12 hours.