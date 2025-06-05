DSCC assures essential services during Eid amid protest, Nagar Bhaban lockdown

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Administrator Md Shahjahan Mia today acknowledged that the ongoing protests have created difficulties for service recipients but assured that the city corporation is working to maintain essential civic services.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting preparations at the National Eidgah ground, the administrator stressed that operations would continue despite disruptions.

However, he declined to comment on demands to unlock Nagar Bhaban, saying, "I do not want to respond to that. It is a political issue, a sensitive matter, and also a legal one."

Supporters of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain have been protesting since May 14 , demanding he be given responsibility as DSCC mayor.

On May 15, demonstrators padlocked the main gate of Nagar Bhaban, disrupting civic services.

Asked whether the lockdown would impact post-Qurbani waste removal operations, the administrator said, "There were some initial difficulties, but we have overcome them through alternative arrangements."

"Our staff are ready to manage waste removal as they do every year. Keeping in mind public suffering, they will carry out their duties again this year," he added.

He reassured residents that three key departments -- waste management, store, and transport -- remain operational, directly supporting Eid preparations.

"These departments are functioning, so there's no major disruption at the moment," he added.

He further said that despite the lockdown, DSCC officials continue to receive instructions from him at the Secretariat.

"I am an additional secretary of the local government ministry. I am operating from the Secretariat. My officers meet me there to receive necessary instructions. So, we are not facing much trouble," he said.

Regarding concerns over birth registration services, he said, "Our ward offices remain open, and people are receiving services there. While some issues persist, we are managing them as best as we can."

He reiterated that nearly 10,000 sanitation workers would work under DSCC to remove sacrificial waste within 12 hours after Eid-ul-Azha.