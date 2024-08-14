DSA Victims’ Network demands repeal of Cyber Security Act

DSA Victims' Network today urged the government to scrap all repressive laws, including the Cyber Security Act.

Members of the organisation formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club, demanding that the Cyber Security Act be completely abolished rather than reformed.

Their demands also included the release of those convicted and the dismissal of ongoing cases under the Digital Security Act. They called for the abolition of the Cyber Security Act, ICT Act, and other repressive laws.

They emphasised that all accused should be compensated.

The organisation also demanded legal action against government agencies or individuals who filed false cases using these laws.

Additionally, they called for reform in the law-making process, ensuring public opinion is considered.

The group announced plans to send a memorandum to the law adviser to reinforce their demands.