‘Drug dealer’ hacked to death by rivals

A suspected drug dealer was hacked to death allegedly by his rivals in Jashore town Friday night.

The deceased, Ramzan Sheikh, of Railgate Paschim Para area, was accused in 32 cases, including 15 drug cases, said police.

Police and witnesses said criminals hacked him to death after finding him alone near his house in the Railgate Paschim Para area on Friday night and fled the scene.

Later, locals rescued him and took him to the Jashore General Hospital emergency department, where doctors declared him dead.

Dr Khandkar Rezwan Zaman, of the hospital's emergency department, said Ramzan was pronounced dead on arrival around 10:30pm.

There were stab wounds on his chest and back.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Jashore Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdur Razzak said Ramzan was a notorious drug dealer who was accused in 32 cases.

"We have come to know that the murder took place due to a previous enmity. Police are working to arrest the accused," he said.