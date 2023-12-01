DRU Polls: Shuvo president, Mohiuddin gen secy

Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha and Mohiuddin of Desh TV were elected president and general secretary of the Dhaka Reporters Unity yesterday.

Shuvo bagged 583 votes, while his nearest rival candidates Shakhawat Hossain Badsha and Kabir Ahmed Khan obtained 429 and 357 votes, respectively.

Mohiuddin secured 607 votes to defeat his nearest rival Mynul Hasan Sohel who bagged 471 votes. Abdullah Al Kafi, another contender for the general secretary post, secured 307 votes.

Shariful Islam Shamim, who secured 453 votes, was elected vice president and Md Mizanur Rahman was elected joint secretary, securing 757 votes.

Other elected office bearers are Finance Secretary Md Zakir Hossain (767 votes), Organising Secretary Khalid Saifullah (385 votes), Office Secretary Rafik Rafi (965 votes), Women Affairs Secretary Mahmuda Doly (680), Publicity and Publication Secretary Shushanta Kumar Saha (705 votes), ICT and Training Secretary Md Rashid (Rashid Mollah with 794 votes ), Sports Secretary Md Mahbubur Rahman (904 votes), Cultural Secretary Md Monwar Hossain (uncontested), Hospitality Secretary Mohammad Salim Ullah (Mezbah) (659 votes) and Welfare Secretary Tanvir Ahmed (867 votes).

The elected seven members of the new DRU executive committee are Habib Rahman (906), Farhana Yeasmin (Jhuthi) (846 votes), Sayeed Shipan (838 votes), Muhibullah Muhib (677 votes), Rafique Mridha (614 votes), Delwar Hossain Moin (610 votes) and Md Shariful Islam (557 votes).

A total of 41 candidates contested for 20 posts in the DRU election held during 9:00am-5:00pm without any break.