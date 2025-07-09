Drought stalls Aman farming in Rangpur

A prolonged dry spell over the past three weeks has severely disrupted Aman paddy cultivation across the Rangpur region, leaving farmlands parched and seedbeds wilting.

Farmers in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur, Gaibandha, and Nilphamari -- where Aman is the principal monsoon crop -- have not been able to transplant paddy seedlings due to a lack of rain.

"We usually begin transplanting Aman seedlings in early July, but there's been no rain at all," said Samir Ali, 68, a farmer from Naodanga village in Kurigram's Phulbari upazila. "I prepared 12 decimals of seedbed, but the seedlings are drying up due to the drought."

Santosh Chandra Sen, 76, a farmer from Lahirihat village in Rangpur Sadar upazila, echoed similar concerns.

In Lalmonirhat's Barabari village, 65-year-old farmer Nazrul Islam said, "We're already behind schedule. If the seedlings can't be transplanted on time, the yield will definitely suffer."

The dry spell has also left many agricultural labourers jobless.

"We should be transplanting seedlings in the fields by now," said Narayan Chandra Roy, 50, a farm labourer from Kulaghat village in Lalmonirhat. "But there is no work. Farmers aren't calling us because they haven't started tilling their lands."

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Aman cultivation has been targeted on 6,20,350 hectares of land across the five districts in the Rangpur region this season, with a production goal of 19,17,672 tonnes of rice.

Shafiqul Islam, additional director of DAE's Rangpur regional office, said, "The lack of rain has delayed transplantation, but July is still within the planting window. If proper irrigation is ensured after transplantation, expected yields may still be achievable."

However, he admitted that the drought might damage seedlings in the seedbeds. "There's a chance of rainfall later this week, which could help farmers resume planting activities."