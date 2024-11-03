Drop cases under ICT’s repealed provisions: report

The cases pending under the repealed provisions of Bangladesh's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act should be dropped, recommended a report published yesterday.

The TrialWatch Initiative of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, and the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) jointly released the report, the first in a series on Bangladesh's cyber laws.

"With a political transition underway in Bangladesh, the time is right for a review of the country's succession of draconian cyber laws. The recent announcement by the interim government to withdraw all 'speech offence' cases under all three cyber laws is a step in the right direction," the organisations said in a statement issued by CGS.

Bangladesh has long had laws criminalising what is vaguely described as the dissemination of "offensive" or "false" information or information that allegedly "deteriorates law and order" or "hurts religious beliefs" on online platforms, said the statement.

These criminal provisions have found form in a succession of laws -- first in provisions of the ICT Act-2006, then replaced by the Digital Security Act (DSA) in 2018, which in turn was supplanted by the Cyber Security Act (CSA) in 2023, it also said.

Although each of those changes was trumpeted as a measure of reform, the substance of the criminal provisions remained the same, read the statement.

The statement noted that while Section 57 of the ICT Act and the DSA have been repealed, over 1,000 "speech-related" cases initiated under them are still ongoing, as per figures released by the interim government.

"While it is important to prosecute cybercrimes such as hacking, sexual harassment, and other serious offences, Bangladesh's cybersecurity laws have been draconian, and we urge the repeal of cases filed under them," said Zillur Rahman, executive director of CGS.

According to the statement, the joint report concluded that the principle of legality requires the dismissal of all cases pending under the ICT Act since there is no legal basis for those to continue.

When a law is repealed, the general rule under common law is that it is as if it never existed. The DSA, however, had a "savings clause", which "kept alive" the cases pending under the ICT Act when the DSA was adopted, the report mentioned, adding that while the CSA also has a "savings clause", it explicitly applies only to DSA cases and not to ICT Act cases.

"There is no basis for cases under the ICT Act to continue. Even in the case of ambiguity, the principle of construing criminal laws narrowly and in favour of accused persons should mean that ICT Act cases stand terminated. Resurrection of old cases under the draconian law, especially against journalists, activists, and political opponents, is an abuse of the process of law," said Rebecca Mammen John, TrialWatch expert and senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India.

More generally, provisions relating to "offensive" information, "fake news", or information that "deteriorates law and order", likewise, cannot survive scrutiny. As such, courts in different countries across the world are striking down laws that have long been used to criminalise speech.

Bangladesh's interim government has a historic opportunity to restore the rule of law in the country in line with its human rights obligations by immediately terminating all pending cases under the ICT Act, the statement added.