Drives at restaurants: HC seeks info on detained workers

The High Court yesterday wanted to know detailed information about the employees and workers detained in connection with the fire incident on Dhaka's Bailey Road that killed 46 people.

In response to a writ petition, the court ordered the inspector general of police to submit a report with the information in 30 days.

The HC also issued a rule asking authorities concerned of the government to explain why arresting workers and employees of different restaurants in Dhaka during drives against unauthorised operation of restaurant businesses should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by senior Supreme Court lawyers Masood R Sobhan and Fatema S Chowdhury seeking necessary directives.

They submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC recently, saying that it has been reported in the media that over 800 workers involved in restaurant businesses have been arrested.

These arrested persons do not have any criminal record, and they do not deserve to be in jail, said the petition.

The employees and workers were arrested by law enforcement agencies during drives conducted by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk), DNCC, DSCC, and other authorities.

The authorities may have grounds to do so, but they do not have the right to arrest the mere workers of the restaurants, who are salaried employees trying to earn a living to sustain and provide a livelihood to the members of their families, the petition continued.

Their arrests have violated their fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution's Article 32, petitioners Masood and Fatema said in the petition.

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state during the hearing.