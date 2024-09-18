Drives to free DU from 'outsiders'

Dhaka University authorities will conduct drives to remove "outsiders" from the campus.

Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed issued a notice in this regard today, saying the drives would commence immediately.

The notice asked students to carry their identity cards on the campus.

Speaking to this newspaper, Proctor Saifuddin said the term "outsiders" in the notice denotes "vagabonds involved in activities that breach the university's rules".

The university's alumni and other people still have access to the campus.

However, entry to some spots, including the Mall Chattar and the inside of the TSC building, might be restricted, the proctor said.

Curzon Hall had already been made out of bounds for outsiders. Alumni can access the hall areas upon special permission from concerned authorities.