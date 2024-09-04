Drives against illegal firearms start today

Says home adviser

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said the joint force will start operations to recover the firearms today, as yesterday was the last day for submission of illegal firearms, including those whose licence has been suspended.

"The joint forces will start the operation from 12:00am tomorrow (early today) and arrest the criminals," he said.

He said this while briefing reporters after the first meeting of the advisory council of law and order at the Secretariat yesterday.

Without taking any questions from the reporters, the home adviser said, "You can see the government's action on all issues, including the recovery of arms on the ground."

Jahangir also said drug abuse is a big problem. "It is important to control it [narcotics]. Narcotic godfathers will be brought under the law," he said.

Regarding the situation along the Myanmar border, he said, "Work is underway to resolve the border issue there."

Regarding the upcoming Durga Puja, the largest Hindu festival, the home adviser said necessary steps have been taken ahead of Durga Puja.

The government hopes the celebration will go well, he added.

After the interim government assumed power, it decided to conduct a joint operation, comprising the armed forces, BGB, Coast Guard, Police, Rab, and Ansar, across the country from September 4 to recover the illegal firearms.