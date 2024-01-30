Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Jan 30, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 12:41 AM

Bangladesh

Driver killed in road accident

Staff Correspondent
Tue Jan 30, 2024 12:00 AM

A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver died and two passengers were injured after the vehicle overturned in the Hatirjheel area yesterday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ashraf Hossain, 42.

The accident happened around 4:00pm when the front wheel of the auto-rickshaw came off.

The driver lost control over the vehicle and it turned over near My TV office.

The driver suffered head injuries and was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

The injured passengers took treatment at a local hospital, said witnesses.

The body is kept at the hospital morgue, the police officer added.

