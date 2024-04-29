Driver dies as truck plunges into ditch

A truck driver was killed and his vehicle fell into a roadside ditch in Birganj upazila of Dinajpur on Saturday night.

The accident happened around 11:00pm on Jharbari-Goreya road near Chengti bridge as the trucker lost his control over the vehicle, said Md Moinul Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Birganj Police Station.

The truck was trying to overtaking a shallow engine-run three-wheeler, he said.

Md Delwar Hossain, 45, of Thakurgaon died on the spot.

The corn-laden truck was heading to Thakurgaon from Bhullirhat village in Birganj.