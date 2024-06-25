‘Drive on to recover Babu’s three mobile phones for evidence’

Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu, the relief and social welfare affairs secretary of the Jhenaidah Awami League, has allegedly used his cell phone to communicate and exchange photos with the suspected killer of lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar.

Babu communicated with the alleged coordinator of the killing mission Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan in phases, on behalf of Saidul Karim Mintu, general secretary of Jhenaidah AL, claimed detectives.

Mintu advised Babu to dispose of three cell phones used in communication to destroy evidence. Subsequently, the phones were discarded in two ponds near Payra Chattar in the district. Babu then filed a general diary reporting his phones were lost as per Mintu's direction, the cops said.

An official investigating the incident and a report submitted to the court by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police revealed this information.

According to the investigation progress report, Amanullah returned from Kolkata after executing the killing mission on May 15 and communicated with Babu on May 16 night to give him updates.

At one stage, Babu and Amanullah held a meeting at Bhanga in Faridpur and exchanged photos of MP Azim's "murder" scene.

Between May 17 and May 19, Babu communicated with Amanullah on WhatsApp in phases and exchanged messages.

They talked about the lawmaker's murder and payment for the killing, said investigators.

Mintu, currently in jail after a three-day remand, has not confessed any involvement in the killing, according to sources.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka court yesterday rejected the request for a five-day remand for questioning Babu. Instead, the court ordered Babu to be transferred to Jhenaidah District Jail within 10 working days.

The investigation officer plans to conduct a search, supervised by a first-class magistrate, to locate the mobile phones Babu used to communicate with Amanullah via WhatsApp after the lawmaker's killing in Kolkata, as ordered by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Akhtaruzzaman.

Earlier on June 9, Babu was placed on a seven-day remand. Later on June 14, Babu admitted his involvement with the killing and gave a confessional statement.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of the DMP, said they have received information about the destruction of evidence in Jhenaidah.

"Since there is digital evidence in Babu's phone, we will interrogate him further and try to recover where he dropped the phones," he added.

Besides Babu and Mintu, detectives also arrested three other accused for their alleged involvement with the killing. They are Amanullah, his nephew Tanvir Bhuiyan, and Celesty Rahman.