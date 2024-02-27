Drive to free up Lautala canal continues

Dhaka North City Corporation is continuing its drive against illegal encroachment on the bank of Lautala canal at Mohammadpur's Basila.

On Sunday, the third day of the drive, a one-storey tin-shed house and another two-storey under-construction building were demolished.

Efforts are also underway to clean the canal and restore its water flow, said officials.

DNCC zone-5 regional executive officer Motakabbir Ahmed led the drive in presence of Mayor Atiqul Islam

Atiqul said, "We are taking a zero-tolerance policy to reclaim the canal. There will be no structures permitted along its boundaries."

On Friday, the DNCC started cleaning the canal and evicting the illegal structures alongside it.

Besides, 1,500 volunteers from BD Clean, a voluntary organisation, assisted DNCC in cleaning the canal.