Drive to clear parking lots after Eid

Thu Jun 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 12:39 AM

Thu Jun 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 12:39 AM
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam. Photo: Collected

Dhaka North City Corporation, in collaboration with Rajuk, will conduct a drive against illegal shops occupying parking spaces in buildings after Eid-ul-Azha, said DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam yesterday.

He made this announcement while inaugurating a tree plantation programme on the Gulshan-Badda Link Road to mark World Environment Day.

"As many buildings have their parking lots occupied by shops, cars are forced to park on the roads. The drive against this will start after Eid," he added.

The mayor also urged residents to set up rooftop gardens.

