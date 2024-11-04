Dream and drive change

Yunus urges youth

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus yesterday encouraged the youth to set their minds and dream of bringing positive change to the country.

"I especially encourage young people to set their minds, envision, and dream. A dream is the beginning of change. If you dream, it can happen; if you don't, it never will," he said while addressing members of the NDC and AFWC courses at his office in Tejgaon.

He emphasised that today's young generation is the most powerful in human history -- not just because of their intelligence, but because they have technology at their fingertips.

"The student revolution is all about technology. Students could communicate instantly with each other, without any command structure," the chief adviser said.

Speaking about the student-led movement, he added, "The youth of this country want to see a new Bangladesh."

He noted that young people aren't politicians and aren't pursuing political agendas; rather, they envision a new country for themselves.

Referring to global peace efforts, the Nobel Peace Laureate observed that, ironically, people often kill each other in the name of peace.

He said the irony is that while every government has a defence ministry, which is essentially a "war ministry", no one has a peace ministry.

"If your aim is peace, shouldn't you have a peace ministry?" he questioned.

Observing the need for self-defence, he emphasised that governments worldwide should have both a peace ministry and a war ministry.

He proposed incorporating peace initiatives into foreign relations alongside defence efforts.

Yunus remarked that humanity is on a self-destructive path, saying, "We have done everything to prepare for our own destruction."

As an example, he pointed to environmental degradation, where people are damaging the planet's ecosystems.