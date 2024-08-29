Bangladesh
Draft to repeal security act for Bangabandhu's family members approved

Photo: UNB

The interim government's council of advisers today approved in principle the draft of the Father of the Nation's Family-Members Security (Repeal) Ordinance 2024.

Interim government chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting at State Guest House Jamuna.

The Public Security Division of the home ministry presented the ordinance, which had been vetted by the legislative and parliamentary affairs division.

The Father of the Nation's Family-Members Security Act, was enacted and promulgated by the Awami League government in 2009.

Later in 2015, a gazette was issued in line with the act granting lifelong state security and free utility services to the family members of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

