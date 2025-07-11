Draft MoU for hosting UN rights office gets final nod

The council of advisers yesterday gave its final approval to the draft memorandum of understanding allowing the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to establish a mission in Bangladesh.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights or the UN Human Rights is the leading UN entity on human rights.

The 33rd meeting of the advisory council, chaired by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, was held at his office.

The council also approved a proposal for Bangladesh's accession to the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OP-CAT).

Bangladesh became a State Party to the original Convention in 1998, said the Cabinet Division after the meeting.

The protocol, aimed at strengthening protection against torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, was adopted in 2002.

The council of advisers also approved a proposal to establish a new consulate general of Bangladesh in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

The draft 'Moheshkhali Integrated Development Authority Ordinance, 2025' was also approved in principle, subject to the vetting of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division.

The meeting in principle approved the draft 'Jatiya Krira Parishad - National Sports Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025', also subject to the vetting of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division.

The advisers discussed the issue of recent floods and waterlogging in Feni and Noakhali due to heavy rainfall.

The advisers concerned spoke about the flood and the measures taken to deal with the situation.