Draft data law gives unfettered power to cops

Says Article 19

The draft Personal Data Protection Ordinance lacks clear definitions and safeguards, and gives unchecked power to the government and law enforcement agencies, said Article 19.

This could lead to arbitrary surveillance, discriminatory profiling, and suppression of dissent, warned the organisation, which advocates for the right to freedom of expression.

"In its current form, the draft ordinance raises significant concerns," said Article 19. It called for the ordinance to be restructured to place human rights, including the rights to privacy, freedom of expression, and access to information, at its core.

According to Article 19, the ordinance grants broad exemptions to law enforcement, tax authorities, researchers, and the media.

Due to a lack of judicial oversight and clearly defined roles, law enforcement agencies could exploit the law to carry out mass surveillance or target political opponents under vague notions such as "public interest," it warned.

Although media and academic exemptions appear to support free speech, they lack clear standards to ensure privacy and the ethical use of data, the organisation said.

Exemptions should be well-defined, proportionate, and independently monitored, and privacy and free expression must be balanced, not sacrificed, Article 19 added.

Moreover, it said the draft law does not clearly define key terms or classify sensitive data such as political opinions, health information, or biometric details.

Without strong safeguards, the law could discourage individuals from speaking out publicly for fear of data misuse, Article 19 warned.

The organisation expressed concern over a provision requiring individuals to prove harm before they can object to data misuse. This, it said, places an unfair burden on vulnerable individuals, such as journalists and whistleblowers, who are often targets of intrusive surveillance.

People must have the right to prevent harmful data use without first demonstrating damage, particularly when their safety, reputation, or freedom of expression is at stake, it added.

Article 19 also criticised the proposed structure of the data protection authority under the ordinance, saying it lacks institutional independence "due to executive control over its rulemaking and operations."

"An effective data protection authority is a cornerstone of democratic data governance," the organisation said.

The law must guarantee the authority's independence through secure tenure, financial autonomy, and protection from political interference, it said.