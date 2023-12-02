Dr Razia first Bangladeshi to receive The Hague Award

Dr Syeda Sultana Razia was awarded the prestigious 2023 The Hague Award at the inauguration of the 28th session of PCW annual Conference of States Parties (CSP 28) on November 29.

Razia, who is currently serving as a professor at Department of Chemical Engineering of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, is the first Bangladeshi to receive this award.

Director General of Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Ambassador Fernando Arias and Ambassador Henk van der Kwast, on behalf of the Dutch government, jointly handed over the award to her

OPCW recognised Razia for her contributions to promoting chemical safety and security in Bangladesh and also for her role as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board, where she served from 2018 to 2023.

The other co-recipients were Spiez Laboratory (Switzerland) and Hubert K Foy, director of African Centre for Science and International Security, according to a statement from the Bangladeshi embassy in the Netherlands.