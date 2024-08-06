Bangladesh
Dr Kamal Hossain commends students

Staff Correspondent
Tue Aug 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 02:21 AM
Dr Kamal Hossain. File photo

Gonoforum founder and its emeritus President Dr Kamal Hossain yesterday congratulated protesting students and the general populace for making the historic mass upsurge successful.

He made the statement while holding an emergency meeting at his residence on the capital's Bailey Road.

Dr Kamal, one of the framers of the constitution, also congratulated the proposal of Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman on formation of an interim government.

He demanded unconditional release of all detainees during the countrywide mass arrests and that those involved in the killing during the anti-quota protests be brought to book.

