Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:30 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Dr Ibrahim’s death anniv today

Staff Correspondent
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:30 AM

Today is the 35th death anniversary of National Professor Dr Mohammad Ibrahim, also founder of the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh.

Different associate organisations will place wreaths at his grave in the capital's Banani Graveyard today at 8:30am, said a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A discussion will also be held at a conference hall of Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital on September 7. The programme will be presided over by Prof AK Azad Khan, president of the diabetic association.

The Diabetic Association of Bangladesh has been observing the day as "Service Day" over the last few years.

Free diabetes checking camps will be set up from 8:00am to 11:00am at the BIRDEM complex, NHN, and BIHS areas.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বিচারের আগে ফ্যাসিবাদীদের পুনর্বাসনের সুযোগ নেই: আসিফ মাহমুদ

তিনি বলেন, রাজনৈতিক যে দল বা জোট বাংলাদেশে ফ্যাসিবাদ প্রতিষ্ঠা করেছিল, সম্পূর্ণ বিচার না হওয়া পর্যন্ত তারা রাজনীতি করতে পারবে কি পারবে না, সেটা আমরা জনগণের কাছে ছেড়েছি।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের ‘শহীদি মার্চ’ থেকে ৫ দাবি

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification