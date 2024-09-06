Dr Ibrahim’s death anniv today

Today is the 35th death anniversary of National Professor Dr Mohammad Ibrahim, also founder of the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh.

Different associate organisations will place wreaths at his grave in the capital's Banani Graveyard today at 8:30am, said a press release.

A discussion will also be held at a conference hall of Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital on September 7. The programme will be presided over by Prof AK Azad Khan, president of the diabetic association.

The Diabetic Association of Bangladesh has been observing the day as "Service Day" over the last few years.

Free diabetes checking camps will be set up from 8:00am to 11:00am at the BIRDEM complex, NHN, and BIHS areas.