Downpour in Jashore: 52 schools waterlogged

Swelling rivers following incessant rains recently flooded the low-lying areas in Jashore's Manirampur upazila, leaving at least 52 educational institutions submerged.

The situation has disrupted academic activities severely, including several schools being compelled to announce closure.

Sources at the upazila education office revealed that floodwaters inundated at least 52 educational institutions in Nehalpur, Kultia, Manoharpur and Durbadanga unions under the upazila.

Among those, Hatgachha Govt Primary School, BHMS Lower Secondary Girls' School, and Hatgachha Secondary School have suspended their academic activities amid the situation, while eight others including Mashiahati Degree College, Kultiya Girls' School, Baje Kultiya Govt Primary School, and Mashiahati Secondary School may have to announce closure soon.

Visiting various schools in the upazila, this correspondent observed that students were going through immense sufferings, being compelled to tread through waist to knee deep water to attend classes, while many educational institutions were seen conducting classes with the classrooms submerged.

The inundated roads adjacent to the schools were facing severe traffic congestion. Several schools were seen to have installed makeshift bamboo bridges to allow students enter school compounds safely.

"Downpour over the past few days caused water to accumulate on the school ground and submerge the classrooms. Students have been facing difficulties to attend classes... They are also being deprived of sports activities as the school ground is flooded," said Mamata Rani, headteacher of Alipur Govt Primary School.

Utpal Biswas, senior teacher of Lakhaidanga Secondary School, echoed her.

Sanjit Kumar Biswas, headmaster of Hatagachha Secondary School, said the classes have been suspended due to the ongoing unavoidable situation, and the matter has been informed to the upazila secondary education office.

Akram Hossain, secondary education officer of Manirampur upazila, said, "We have received written applications from five schools that are facing severe waterlogging on school grounds and in classrooms, and may have to announce closure. We advised the teachers to continue academic activities through alternative methods."