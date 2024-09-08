Don’t want to see killings like Felani again: home adviser

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday instructed the Border Guard Bangladesh to carry out its responsibilities with professionalism, emphasising the importance of border security and anti-smuggling efforts.

Addressing senior BGB officials at the force's headquarters in Pilkhana, Dhaka, the adviser expressed his strong stance against border killings, referencing the death of Felani Khatun in 2011.

"I do not want to see killings like Felani again. Do not show your back at the border," he said.

Felani Khatun, a teenage girl, was shot dead while attempting to cross the India-Bangladesh border.

Her body was left hanging from a barbed-wire fence for four and a half hours on January 7, 2011.

Despite massive outcry over the incident, her murder case remains pending in the Supreme Court of India.

He also issued a stern warning against corruption, declaring that any involvement in bribery or corrupt practices would result in strict punitive action.

"Corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances. If necessary, they will be dismissed," he said.

The adviser further said the BGB must always act in accordance with the law.

BGB Director General Maj Gen Ashrafuzzaman Siddique and senior officials attended the meeting, while all region commanders, sector commanders, battalion commanders, and other BGB personnel joined via video teleconference.