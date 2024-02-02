'Don't understand why you get upset even when I say something good'

Law minister tells journalists when asked about his comments on Sagar-Runi murder case

The investigation into the Sagar-Runi murder case will continue until the real criminals are detained, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today.

He made the comment while talking to reporters at Akhaura Railway Junction in Brahmanbaria this morning.

Responding to a query about his comment yesterday that the investigation into the case would continue for 50 years if needed to identify the killers of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, it will have to be given 50 years, he said, "I don't understand why you [journalists] get upset even when I say something good for you."

He also said, "You take it differently even if I say a good thing. The thing is, I said if it takes time to detain the people who actually committed this crime …. even if it takes 50 years, no matter how long it takes to catch those who committed this, we will catch them ... but you thought it would take 50 years.

"My point is that there should be a fair investigation, and the real culprit should be caught. What our legal framework says is that a person who is not a criminal cannot be harassed. The real culprit must be caught. That's why I said this. And you got angry."

Law Ministry's Public Relations Officer Md Rezaul Karim said, Anisul Huq went to his district on a two-day visit to inaugurate various development projects and participate in a mass reception and public rally organised by Kasba Upazila Awami League unit and Akhaura Upazila Awami League unit respectively.

Referring to murder cases around the world, he said, "The accused of a murder case was arrested after 42 years in the United Kingdom. A few days ago, the mystery of a killing case was revealed in the United States after 24 years."

The police are trying here and continuing the investigation, but they are not able yet to catch the real perpetrators, so the probe is still taking time, the minister added.

He asked, "Do you want a stop to the investigation? The probe will continue until the actual criminals are caught."

Law ministry's Secretary Golam Sarwar, Brahmanbaria Additional Superintendent of Police (Special Branch) Zainal Abedin, Akhaura Municipality Mayor Takzil Khalifa Kajal, Akhaura Upazila Awami League President Mohammad Ali Chowdhury were present there.