‘Don’t try to influence upazila polls’

Quader warns party leaders, lawmakers, and ministers

The ruling Awami League once again cleared its position not to nominate any party candidate for the upcoming upazila polls, scheduled to be held in phases from May 8.

The AL camp, however, asked party grassroots leaders to take measures to minimise the number of party candidates, although the field would be open for party men to contest, said sources.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday made the party's position clear to party grassroots leaders from Khulna division during a view exchange meeting with them at party headquarters on Bangabandhu Avenue.

Quader also asked grassroots leaders of Khulna division not to engage in any confrontation centring the upazila polls that might worsen internal feuds of the party, according to meeting sources.

While talking to reporters, AL second-in-command warned party leaders, ministers, and lawmakers not to try to influence the election.

"If anyone from the party wants to be a candidate, there is no barrier. The party is not providing party symbols due to some practical circumstances. But if anyone acts on their own centring the election, they will have to face music," Quader cautioned.

The AL general secretary also asked the party's responsible leaders to act responsibly.

"If you want to continue with Awami league, you will have to follow party discipline. You all should know your common enemy… the enemy is communal forces led by BNP," he said.

Pointing figure to BNP, Quader said as long as Tariq Rahman remains at the helm of BNP, it will not go in the right direction.

He asked Tarique to come back to do politics. "If you have courage, come home and do politics. Have the courage to go to jail. The people will not respond to your call from London," Quader added.

The meeting was scheduled to discuss organisational issues and celebration of Mujibnagar Day on April 17.

Earlier, Quader, at a discussion marking the 104th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, emphasised improving overall healthcare in rural areas.

The AL spokesperson said the hospitals in rural areas seem like "stables for horses."

"Hospitals shouldn't be like stables. There are doctors, but no medicine in many areas. Emergency facilities like ICU should be available at the upazila level," Quader said.

He said the poor state of hospitals was exposed during the pandemic and stressed the need to prioritise the Ministry of Health among all the ministries.