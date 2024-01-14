Don’t take projects that waste money

PM tells new council of ministers in informal meeting in Tungipara

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday asked the new ministers not to take unnecessary projects that waste money and to be cautious while making public comments so as to avoid controversy.

"Before taking a project, carefully consider whether it is essential for people," Hasina was quoted as saying by a minister.

At the same time, the projects that will benefit people should take utmost priority, the PM told an informal meeting with the new ministers at her home in Tungipara, Gopalganj.

Hasina, who took oath on Thursday as the prime minister for the fourth consecutive term and formed government with 37 ministers and state ministers, came up with the instructions at the meeting with her cabinet colleagues.

Please periodically check the progress the projects are making, she said, adding that activities of the ministries and divisions should be monitored.

"You will have to monitor whether service providing organisations are serving the people. Act so that people do not face hassles while seeking services," she told the meeting.

She then asked why the prices of daily essentials were rising even though there was no problem with the supply and told her cabinet colleagues to arrange regular raids targeting hoarders who try to create artificial crises, according to three ministers who attended the meeting.

Mohammad Salahuddin, secretary at the Prime Minister's Office, told reporters later that the PM asked the ministers to keep the prices in check during Ramadan.

Yesterday's meeting was held after the PM, her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, and the ministers paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's grave.

The PM is expected to travel to the capital in the evening today.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Awami League president said her party's election victory overcoming hurdles from home and abroad was a major political success.

Work for people's interest because they kept their trust in the Awami League, she told the ministers.

Hasina said the new ministers should learn from the experienced ones and they must all work together.

She asked her colleagues to read the AL manifesto first and to learn the ins and outs of their ministries.

She then reminded the ministers of the government's zero tolerance for corruption.

She asked the ministers to take steps to increase remittance flow and to cultivate fallow pieces of land.

After the meeting, Hasina had lunch with her colleagues. There was fish, meat, eggs, vegetables, lentils and eggplant fries.

BSS reports the PM told at a views exchange meeting with AL leaders and activists that the government's priority is to keep the development going, control the prices, and increase people's purchasing power.

Mentioning that there is no scarcity of food items, she said, "I don't see any major problem in rural areas, however, people of limited income living in Dhaka are suffering due to higher prices."

Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League, observed that a vested quarter is responsible for price increase to multiply the sufferings of the people.

She also laid emphasis on increasing production and strengthening supervision the on supply chain.