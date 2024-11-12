Don't scrutinise interim govt's mistakes too closely: Salehuddin

Acknowledging the significant challenges the interim government faces, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed today urged public not to scrutinise its mistakes too closely.

The adviser made the appeal at an event in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area, where financial aid was distributed to the families of victims of the recent student movement.

Student Development Foundation (SDF) Chairman Dr. Muhammad Abdul Majid presided over the event.

He emphasised unity and the need for continued support, saying, "We will always remember the martyrs,". He called for active efforts to honour their hopes and aspirations.

SDF provided financial assistance ranging from Tk 50,000 to Tk 200,000 to the families of those who were killed or injured in the July-August 2024 student uprising, according to a press release issued by the foundation.

The adviser distributed the aid on behalf of the SDF, with Tk 200,000 each given to families of seven martyrs, Tk 100,000 to 16 severely injured individuals, and Tk 50,000 to 33 others for medical expenses.

Among the 1.8 million beneficiaries of the projects under SDF, Monwara Begum, the mother of Abu Sayed, also received support under SDF's Project PIP no 92.