Don’t reform constitution, rewrite it

Speakers tell discussion

There is a need for a new constitution as merely amending the current one would not fulfil the aspirations of students or prevent the rise of future tyrants, said speakers at a roundtable yesterday.

Bangladesh Policy Discourse organised the event, held at Cirdap Auditorium in the capital, where participants called for significant state reforms and a constitution that ensures civil equality and balance of power.

"A one-party system was established in parliament. If the state fails to create strong institutions, the country will face destruction," warned Prof Robaet Ferdous of Dhaka University's mass communication and journalism department.

He accused the previous government of dismantling all constitutional institutions over the past 15 years. "We must move forward with the collective intellectual knowledge of the world, ensuring that the original spirit of any revolution is not compromised."

Kazi Abul Khair, secretary general of the Bangladesh Muslim League, echoed the call for a new constitution, saying it should reflect ideals of the student-led revolution to eliminate all forms of discrimination.

"If we want to liberate the nation, we must rewrite the constitution to establish a truly discrimination-free society."

Shahriar Iftekhar Fuad, chairman of Gonomukti Jote, highlighted the need for a people-centred constitution that guarantees economic, political, and religious freedom.

"In Bangladesh, groups loyal to dictators remain influential. The system that promotes political dynasties and class interests must be abolished to protect the people's rights," he said.