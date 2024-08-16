Don’t publish or air Hasina’s pictures: Dulu

The BNP chief’s adviser says media outlets to be set on fire if they do so

If any television channel or newspaper airs or publishes pictures of Sheikh Hasina, those media outlets will be set on fire, said Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu, adviser to the BNP Chairperson, yesterday.

Dulu made the remark while speaking as the chief guest at a sit-in in front of the BNP office in the Alaipur area of Natore town. The district BNP organised the programme.

He said once Tarique Rahman's picture and speech could not be shown or printed on TV or newspapers.

"If Jamaat is banned for genocide, then why shouldn't the Awami League be banned for brutally killing students? We demand that the Awami League is banned as soon as possible," he said.

Dulu claimed that Hasina is plotting a counter-coup. The students and the people of this country will build a resistance once again, he added.

"They have no chance of coming to power," he said.

BNP national executive committee member and former MP Kazi Golam Morshed, district BNP member secretary Rahim Newaz, also spoke.