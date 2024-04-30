Don’t persecute civilians

Human Rights Forum urge govt on drives against KNF

Civilians should not be persecuted while conducting operations against Kuki-Chin National Front, said Human Rights Forum Bangladesh in a statement yesterday.

The forum of 20 human rights organisation, led by human rights experts Dr Hameeda Hossain, advocate Sultana Kamal and Raja Devasish Roy, has expressed concern over the allegations of harassment of regular citizens in the Chattogram Hill Tracts, where the security forces are conducting operations against the separatist group.

The forum decried the activities of KNF, terming their operations criminal activities.

Earlier this month, KNF conducted a series of attacks on banks and abducted a bank manager, leading to the operations against the group.

"In addition to members of KNF, allegations have risen that the security forces are harassing, detaining, and arbitrarily arresting civilians belonging to the Bawm community and members of other indigenous communities," said the statement.

"The movement of individuals and tourists are being restricted and mobile network speeds have been curtailed. The frequent frisking, firings and arbitrary arrests have left locals terrified," said the statement.

There have also been allegations that locals are not able to buy more than 5 kilogrammes of rice.

"It has been known that 111 people have been arrested and of them four are minors. Relatives of those arrested have alleged that only five out of those arrested are actually linked with KNF, while the rest are normal citizens," said the statement.