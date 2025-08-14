Don’t make ‘sweeping’ allegations against media

Editors’ Council calls for fact-based, responsible statements from all

The Editors' Council has strongly protested what it described as "sweeping and unwarranted" allegations against the media made during a programme organised by the National Citizen Party's youth wing Jatiya Juboshakti.

"We categorically reject such sweeping remarks," the council said in a statement yesterday, signed by its President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

The statement said the overwhelming majority of print media played an "extremely important role" during last year's student-public uprising.

Speakers at the National Youth Conference 2025, organised by Jatiya Juboshakti to mark International Youth Day on Sunday, alleged that the media is "trying to tarnish the image" of those involved in the July uprising.

They also accused the media of "acting like the mouthpiece of intelligence agencies, as it did during Sheikh Hasina's autocratic rule".

In response to these allegations, the Editors' Council said that editors and journalists were subjected to various forms of persecution, harassment and repression during the 15 years of Awami League rule.

During the uprising, the media courageously brought to the public crucial reports on killings and human rights violations by state forces, internet blackouts and other critical issues, the statement said.

It added that most of the print media fearlessly presented facts and played a key role in shaping public opinion in favour of the uprising, often working under considerable threats and intimidation.

"Even in the post-uprising period, under the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus, most print media have continued to play a constructive role in building a democratic state, upholding the aspirations of the July uprising, and bringing the government's shortcomings before the public," it read.