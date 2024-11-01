Don’t let UN open office in Dhaka

Hefazat to govt

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh yesterday urged the government to retract its decision to permit the establishment of a United Nations Human Rights Commission (OHCHR) office in Dhaka.

In a statement, Mohibullah Babunagari, ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam, and its Secretary General Sazedur Rahman said countless human rights violations took place under the fascist rule of Sheikh Hasina, including enforced disappearances, murders, and notably the massacre at Shapla Chattar on May 5, 2013.

Despite ample evidence, the UN Human Rights Commission failed to take any significant action against Hasina's government.

Instead, in November last year, the UN appointed Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed, who had corruption allegations against her, as WHO regional director, ignoring protests. Therefore, the country people do not want an office of such an "irresponsible" human rights organisation in Dhaka, they said in the statement.

As per the statement, the rights of LGBTQ, or homosexual individuals, are prioritised in the United Nations' human rights policies. However, as a Muslim-majority country, Bangladesh not only religiously and socially prohibits homosexuality but also considers it a punishable offense under the state law.

Allowing the UN Human Rights Commission to open an office in Dhaka would be extremely self-destructive, the statement said.

On October 29, Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid said an office of the UN Human Rights Commission will be opened in Dhaka soon.

Meanwhile, leaders of Islamic Andolan Bangladesh have termed the decision "self-destructive" saying that it will promote homosexuality, and the people will resist it.