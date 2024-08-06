Don’t issue state of emergency: SCBA president

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon today urged authorities concerned not to issue a state of emergency in the country.

"There is a buzz about issuance of state of emergency. We don't want any government like that of Moeen U Ahmed and Fakhruddin Ahmed. No one, including students, wants the state of emergency. They will not accept the state of emergency. They will even protest if any initiative is taken to issue the state of emergency," he said.

Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, also a joint secretary general of BNP, said this while speaking to a press conference at the SCBA auditorium where a number of pro-BNP lawyers were present.

The SCBA president said the judges of the Supreme Court's Appellate and High Court Divisions, who have done politics and committed corruption violating their oaths, must resign within one week.

He also demanded resignations of the state law officers including Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, and the chiefs and officials of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) within a week as they were appointed by the Sheikh Hasina-led government.