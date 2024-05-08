Don’t harass the farmers

Food minister tells officials as boro procurement starts

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder yesterday instructed officials of the food department to not harass farmers when they come to sell paddy at the government depots.

If any farmer makes any complaints of misbehaviour or harassment against any official, strict action will be taken against them, he said.

"Farmers or even anyone can make their complaint over the phone. Two numbers will be provided on the website of the food ministry to receive such complaints," he said at the secretariat after inaugurating rice and paddy procurement of the ongoing boro season.

Replying to a question, the minister said almost 98 percent of boro paddy has already been harvested in the haor areas.

Food Secretary Md Ismiel Hossain said around 50-60 percent of boro paddy has been harvested all over the country so far.

Last month, the government decided to procure 5 lakh tonnes of paddy, 11 lakh tonnes of boiled rice, 1 lakh tonnes of atap rice and 5 lakh tonnes of wheat. The procurement price of boro has been fixed at Tk 32 per kg, boiled rice at Tk 45, atap rice at Tk 44 and wheat at Tk 34.

In 2023 the price of paddy was Tk 30 per kg, boiled rice Tk 44 and wheat Tk 35.