Don’t harass people on streets, president tells police

President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday said special care should be taken to ensure that no one is subjected to undue harassment while carrying out routine street checks.

"The sad thing is that when I opened the newspaper recently, I got news of some negative activities of police - which saddens me like all the people of the country," he said.

The president said while addressing the programme addressing the high officials of the police on the occasion of Police Week 2024 at Bangabhaban.

He said vehicles carrying various goods including food items also have to pay an unauthorised toll on the roads. As a result, the price of food items at the consumer level is increasing and the suffering of the people is increasing as well.

"You have to take responsibility to stop these activities. But you have to be careful that no one from the police force is involved in these activities," he said.

The president also directed to take strict action against the culprits as it is the duty to serve the people selflessly.

He hoped that the police would always stand by the people as a friend and ensure their safety.

Saying that police department is the only place of dependence for the common people, he said, "People always believe that police will help them. You have to be more dedicated to earn public trust by providing services to the people."

He added that the common people are still afraid of going to the police stations, none wants to go to the police stations unless they are bound.

The president suggested police remove unnecessary fear or the fear of trouble from people's minds.