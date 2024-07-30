‘Don’t harass innocents’

NHRC urges authorities to arrest saboteurs based on reliable information

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Bangladesh yesterday urged the authorities concerned to identify and try the saboteurs based on reliable and specific information in connection with the recent violence.

It also urged them not to make mass arrests and respect the human rights of the citizens.

Kamal Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the commission, said, "A number of lives were lost and national properties was destroyed in the violence, which is very unfortunate and a violation of human rights. No innocent person should be harassed while identifying and arresting the criminals."

"Law enforcement agencies are conducting drives to arrest saboteurs and miscreants to ensure public safety. In this case, various media outlets have published information about mass arrests. Many are terrified by it," he added.

The commission believes that collective efforts by all will ensure public safety and restore normalcy as soon as possible.