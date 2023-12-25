Don’t forget about Dalits after polls: speakers

Despite many promises made in the previous elections about the Dalits, discrimination still very much persists in the state and society, said speakers at an event yesterday.

Those people still don't get to share the same cups for having tea with others in many places; they need separate cemeteries to bury their loved ones, and their occupations are also under threat as others are being appointed to their posts in government offices, they said.

— Aroma Dutta, member of parliament

USAID and Counterpart International organised the roundtable under the Promoting Advocacy and Rights (PAR) programme, where four lawmakers joined and promised to take action in favour of Dalits and Harijans if they get elected again. The event was held at The Daily Star Centre.

The organisers recommended ensuring constitutional rights and access to social empowerment processes for over three crore marginalised people across the country, including the aforementioned castes.

The roundtable titled "Opportunities for the 12th Parliament: Citizen Recommendations for Sustainable Development" made two other recommendations -- investing in smart and sustainable urbanisation to ensure the well-being of all citizens and strengthening environmental protection by reducing air, noise, and water pollution.

Ruling party lawmaker Saber Hossain Chowdhury said Awami League will announce its election manifesto on December 27, which will incorporate the aforementioned issues.

"We believe that we need to incorporate all the people of the country into our policies for sustainable development," he said.

Lawmaker Shameem Haider Patwary said, "In the 11th parliament, we couldn't finish enacting laws about the rights of Dalits. The law is currently in the law ministry for revision. I hope the 12th parliament will pass the bill," he added.

Shirin Akhter, another parliamentarian, said more vocational training is required to incorporate marginalised people into society.

"There should be a quota system for them (Dalits and other marginalised) in government jobs," she said.

Lawmaker Aroma Dutta said lawmakers and civil society need to work together in this regard. "We need to find out if we keep the promises on paper only or if we actually take action to implement them," she added.

Katie Croake, chief of party of the PAR programme, presided over the discussion.