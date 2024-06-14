Bangladesh
Bangladesh
Miranzilla Harijan Colony

Don’t evict residents: HC

Bangladesh High Court
The High Court yesterday ordered the authorities concerned not to evict Miron Jolla Harijan City Colony at Aga Sadek Lane in Dhaka until an alternative arrangement for its residents is ensured.

At the same time, the court issued a one-month status quo on the eviction proceedings. The Dhaka South City Corporation authorities have been asked to implement this order.

The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order following a petition seeking necessary directives.

The court asked the DSCC to make alternative arrangements for the residents and then take the initiative to move them.

