Don’t change CHT regulations

Students from the country's indigenous communities and civil society members yesterday formed a human chain demanding an end to conspiracy against the Chittagong Hill Tracts Regulations, 1900, also known as CHT manual.

The regulation ensures traditional indigenous institutions and upholds customary laws, conventions and practices relating to lands, territories, resources and the family laws of the indigenous communities.

The programme was held at Raju Memorial sculpture on the Dhaka University campus in the capital.

There are separate systems and development arrangements for indigenous communities in different countries across the world, even in neighbouring India, speakers told the event.

"The British colonial government framed the CHT Regulations, 1900 respecting the indigenous communities of the region. However, conspiracy is going on against the regulations, which is shameful for this government," said physician Ajay Chakma.

He demanded an end to the conspiracy and also urged the government to restore the quota for indigenous communities.

"If the CHT Regulations, 1900 is repealed, you will no longer be able to claim Bangladesh to be a diverse, multi-ethnic country. Also, the cultural heritage of CHT region will be lost," said Falguni Tripura, general secretary of the Bangladesh Indigenous Women's Network.

Mentioning that the spirit of the CHT Regulations, 1900 is behind the CHT Accord, the speakers urged the government to take necessary steps towards ensuring fair benefits to the country's indigenous communities.