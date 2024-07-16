Don’t be nervous seeing anything in newspapers

PM tells govt officials; asks them to go tough on corruption

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday gave a set of directives to government officials that include going tough against corruption, ensuring transparency and accountability, bringing dynamism to administrative activities, and implementing the APAs to build a just, developed, and prosperous Bangladesh.

The premier said this while addressing the signing ceremony of Annual Performance Agreements (APAs) for the 2024-25 fiscal year at the PMO.

"Take proper action wherever any irregularity is found... We announced zero-tolerance (policy) against corruption," she said.

She said only a few individuals commit corruption, but many people are blamed for it.

"This is why stern actions will be taken against those who get involved in corruption. I don't care what blame will be given to the government," she said.

"No more corruption will be tolerated," she said.

Hasina said the government wants to build a corruption-free society apart from paying attention to enhancing the quality and skills of government officials.

She asked every ministry to enhance monitoring of its subordinate offices, including the field-level ones, to ensure good governance. "The top-level [of the administration] is very good. Some problems occur at the bottom," she added.

Hasina asked the government officials not to be nervous or worried after seeing anything in the newspapers.

"There is nothing for you to be nervous or embarrassed about seeing what is written in the newspapers. Rather, you should check if there is any authenticity to it [the news]. If it has no authenticity, dump it straight into the dustbin, and you don't even need to read it," she said.