‘Don’t allow UN office in Dhaka’

Hefazat tells govt, demands withdrawal of decision

Hefazat-e-Islam yesterday protested the government's decision to allow the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to establish an office in Dhaka.

Hefazat, a coalition of various Islamist groups, said the establishment of such an office could pose a "long-term threat to the country's Islamic values, social stability, and national security".

It demanded the immediate cancellation of the decision; a more active role from local independent rights organisations in monitoring the rights situation; impartial investigations into extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and murders; and exemplary punishment for those responsible.

The group made the call during a rally at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, organised by its Dhaka city chapter, according to a press release.

It said the move to open the UN rights office will be an "interference in Bangladesh's internal affairs and a threat to the country's sovereignty".

Presiding over the rally, Hefazat Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque said the interim government is taking decisions that go against public sentiment and the spirit of independence.

"The so-called human rights of the United Nations are actually tools of Western ideology, which go against Islam and humanity," he claimed.

Mamunul added that the government has no right to make decisions that ignore public opinion.

He warned of a stronger movement if the decision is not withdrawn.