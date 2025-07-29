Domestic workers still ‘invisible’ in labour laws

Speakers tell conference; call for legal recognition, protections

While domestic workers support the country's economy and social structure, those who perform the duties remain excluded from formal labour protections and social entitlements, said speakers at a conference yesterday.

They called for legal recognition, social protection, and systemic reforms to ensure the rights and dignity of domestic workers.

The remarks came at "The Domestic Workers' Conference 2025", held at Parjatan Bhaban in the capital.

The event was organised by six organisations -- Bangladesh Nari Sramik Kendra (BNSK), AVAS, Shobujer Ovijan Foundation, SOHAY, Ashar Alo Society, and Oxfam -- in collaboration with Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE).

Rasheda K Chowdhury, executive director of CAMPE, said domestic workers remain invisible in legal and policy frameworks.

"We must develop provisions for out-of-court settlements under Section 124 of the Labour Law and set up complaint desks within labour departments. Their protection, dignity, and access to justice are not optional," she said.

CAMPE Deputy Director Tapon Kumar Dash, who moderated the opening session, said the movement for domestic workers' recognition has been ongoing for decades. "These demands are not new. What is new is our resolve to ensure that they are no longer ignored," he added.

Khadija Akter Antora, programme officer at Oxfam in Bangladesh, shared insights from the "Empowering Women through Civil Society Actors in Bangladesh (EWCSA)" project, which has supported over 45,000 informal workers, including 13,000 domestic workers.

She said the project aims to build leadership among informal workers and ensure their voices are heard in policy discussions both nationally and globally.

She said advocacy efforts had led the Labour Reform Commission to include domestic workers in its draft recommendations.

They also called for a joint survey by the Bureau of Statistics and the Ministry of Labour to create a national database of domestic workers.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said the draft law on domestic workers has been revised to remove exclusionary language.

He said the government would soon ratify ILO Conventions 155, 187, and 190, which focus on occupational safety and protection from gender-based violence.

Shireen Pervin Huq, founder of Naripokkho and head of Women's Affairs Reform Commission, shared a set of 433 policy proposals addressing women's labour rights.

These include full legal coverage for domestic and sex workers, increased access to daycare, and paid parental leave.

"This is a historic opportunity," she said. "Even during an interim government, reforms can proceed through a presidential ordinance."

At the conference, domestic worker leaders Feroza Begum and Ruma Akhter presented a joint declaration with several demands.

The demands included -- inclusion under the Labour Act with repeal of Section 49; ADR provisions under Section 124 and complaint desks at labour institutions; amendment of Section 332 to prevent abuse of women domestic workers; application of labour law in accessible language; national pensions, maternity benefits, and welfare coverage; education for children of domestic workers, including stipends and higher education access; low-cost housing and daycare services for working mothers; and legal recognition as employed women, with clear definitions of employers and contracts.